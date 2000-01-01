Stobart Group Ltd (STOB.L)
STOB.L on London Stock Exchange
264.20GBp
4:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
267.20
Open
266.20
Day's High
266.40
Day's Low
262.70
Volume
202,095
Avg. Vol
611,045
52-wk High
304.40
52-wk Low
150.00
About
Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments. The Stobart Energy... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£927.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|352.04
|Dividend:
|4.50
|Yield (%):
|--