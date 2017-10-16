Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)
STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.55INR
3:52pm IST
260.55INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+0.81%)
Rs2.10 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs258.45
Rs258.45
Open
Rs259.00
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs263.50
Rs263.50
Day's Low
Rs255.00
Rs255.00
Volume
997,821
997,821
Avg. Vol
2,072,205
2,072,205
52-wk High
Rs278.00
Rs278.00
52-wk Low
Rs87.00
Rs87.00
About
Sterlite Technologies Ltd is a global technology company. The Company is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs88,789.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|400.31
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sterlite Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 712.3 million rupees versus profit of 508.3 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies to enable UAE-based DU roll out futuristic networks
* To enable UAE-based co DU to roll out futuristic networks, IOT & Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) services over the next 3 years
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 63 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 678.3 million rupees versus 416.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies March-qtr consol profit up 19 pct
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees