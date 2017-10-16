Edition:
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)

STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.55INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs258.45
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs263.50
Day's Low
Rs255.00
Volume
997,821
Avg. Vol
2,072,205
52-wk High
Rs278.00
52-wk Low
Rs87.00

Sterlite Technologies Ltd is a global technology company. The Company is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.32
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs88,789.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 400.31
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.56

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about STTE.NS

BRIEF-India's Sterlite Technologies Sept qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 712.3 million rupees versus profit of 508.3 million rupees last year

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies to enable UAE-based DU roll out futuristic networks

* To ‍enable UAE-based co DU to roll out futuristic networks, IOT & Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) services over the next 3 years

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 63 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 678.3 million rupees versus 416.4 million rupees last year

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 10 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies March-qtr consol profit up 19 pct

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 7.07 billion rupees

26 Apr 2017
