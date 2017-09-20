Edition:
Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)

SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

262.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.00 (+4.37%)
Prev Close
Rs251.85
Open
Rs256.80
Day's High
Rs276.80
Day's Low
Rs248.00
Volume
303,564
Avg. Vol
40,361
52-wk High
Rs276.80
52-wk Low
Rs132.00

About

Subros Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing automotive air conditioning parts and accessories of automotive system. It is a manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India. Its product range spans across auto air-conditioning and engine cooling systems for passenger, as well as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.66
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,511.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 59.99
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about SUBR.NS

BRIEF-Subros gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 mln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Subros posts June-qtr profit

* Loss after tax in June quarter last year was 13.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.67 billion rupees

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees

23 May 2017
