Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)
SUCE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
27.80EGP
23 Oct 2017
27.80EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.35 (-1.24%)
£-0.35 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
£28.15
£28.15
Open
£27.80
£27.80
Day's High
£27.80
£27.80
Day's Low
£27.80
£27.80
Volume
200
200
Avg. Vol
23,541
23,541
52-wk High
£31.50
£31.50
52-wk Low
£8.72
£8.72
About
Ezz Steel Co SAE is an Egypt-based company that, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture, trading and distribution of a range of iron and steel products, as well as associated products and services. The Company’s products include steel rebar, wire rod and flat steel. Ezz Steel Co SAE plants are located in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,173.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.86
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09