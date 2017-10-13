Edition:
India

Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)

SUM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
34,804
52-wk High
$11.15
52-wk Low
$7.00

Chart for

About

Solium Capital Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. The Company provides cloud-enabled services for global equity administration, financial reporting and compliance. The Company operates though the segment of administration of equity-based incentive and savings programs for corporations and their employees. The... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $531.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.80
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about SUM.TO

BRIEF-Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing

* Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Solium Capital acquires Capshare

* Solium Capital Inc - ‍ Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Solium Q2 earnings per share C$0.033

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc

* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Solium Capital announces Q1 earnings per share $0.050

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
» More SUM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.