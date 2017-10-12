Sensex rises ahead of key corporate results Indian shares extended gains on Thursday with the NSE index clocking its biggest percentage gain since May 25 as excitement builds up ahead of some key quarterly results including that from Tata Consultancy Services.

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd * Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage:

Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises * Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant

BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma leads NSE gains; U.S. FDA issues EIR for co's Dadra plant ** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rise as much as 3.6 pct in early trade to be top percentage gainer on NSE index

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) * Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Sun Pharma expects FY18 revenues to decline - PTI in Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

