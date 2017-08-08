Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SUND.NS)
SUND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,669.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-55.90 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs5,725.25
Open
Rs5,700.00
Day's High
Rs5,700.00
Day's Low
Rs5,650.00
Volume
917
Avg. Vol
1,431
52-wk High
Rs6,299.90
52-wk Low
Rs2,615.55
About
Sundaram-Clayton Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of aluminium alloy cast articles, including parts and components. The Company manufactures parts and accessories for motor vehicles, such as brakes, gearboxes, axles, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, clutches, steering wheels,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs96,715.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.23
|Dividend:
|16.50
|Yield (%):
|0.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sundaram Clayton posts June-qtr loss
* June quarter net loss 38.1 million rupees versus profit 114.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sundaram Clayton March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 383.6 million rupees versus 873.2 million rupees year ago