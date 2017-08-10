Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Rs324.15
Rs326.00
Rs388.95
Rs316.65
9,146,472
357,721
Rs388.95
Rs87.30
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,178.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|125.99
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls
* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 15
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac