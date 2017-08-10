BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls * June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares * Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2 * Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges * March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago