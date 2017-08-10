Edition:
Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)

SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

379.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs55.75 (+17.20%)
Prev Close
Rs324.15
Open
Rs326.00
Day's High
Rs388.95
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
9,146,472
Avg. Vol
357,721
52-wk High
Rs388.95
52-wk Low
Rs87.30

Sunteck Realty Limited is a real estate development company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate/real estate development and incidental services. The Company is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. Its business focuses on designing, developing and managing residential and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,178.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 125.99
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about SUNT.NS

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares

* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2

* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 15

May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac

15 May 2017
