Edition:
India

Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)

SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

281.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs278.40
Open
Rs281.95
Day's High
Rs284.00
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Volume
27,580
Avg. Vol
109,559
52-wk High
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Chart for

About

Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering automotive cables, speedometers and automotive components/parts. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly control cables, speedo cables and other components for automobiles. The Company's plants are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs39,996.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.87
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about SUPE.NS

BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engg June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago

13 Sep 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Lt

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engineering March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago

29 May 2017
» More SUPE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates