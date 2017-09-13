Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)
SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
281.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.80 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs278.40
Open
Rs281.95
Day's High
Rs284.00
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Volume
27,580
Avg. Vol
109,559
52-wk High
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
About
Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering automotive cables, speedometers and automotive components/parts. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly control cables, speedo cables and other components for automobiles. The Company's plants are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs39,996.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.87
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engg June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engineering March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago