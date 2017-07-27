Edition:
Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,136.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs1,133.00
Open
Rs1,141.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.65
Day's Low
Rs1,119.60
Volume
58,673
Avg. Vol
59,467
52-wk High
Rs1,442.60
52-wk Low
Rs730.50

The Supreme Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic products. The Company operates in two segments: Plastics and Construction. Its product groups include Plastics Piping System, which includes Unplasticised Poly Vinyl Chloride (uPVC) Pipes, Injection Moulded Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) fittings and handmade... (more)

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs139,583.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 127.03
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 0.91

P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

BRIEF-India's Supreme Industries June-qtr consol PAT falls

* June quarter consol PAT 752.9 million rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees year ago

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Supreme Industries March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 985.4 million rupees year ago

28 Apr 2017
