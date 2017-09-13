Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV.BA)
SUPV.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
89.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.80 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
$90.30
Open
$90.40
Day's High
$91.45
Day's Low
$89.00
Volume
212,299
Avg. Vol
112,629
52-wk High
$91.95
52-wk Low
$38.35
About
Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$28,048.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|329.98
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle S.A. announces pricing of follow-on equity offering
* Grupo Supervielle S.A. announces pricing of follow-on equity offering
BRIEF-Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage: