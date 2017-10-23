Sunstar Realty Development Ltd (SURD.BO)
SURD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
15.25INR
23 Oct 2017
15.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.45 (-2.87%)
Rs-0.45 (-2.87%)
Prev Close
Rs15.70
Rs15.70
Open
Rs15.75
Rs15.75
Day's High
Rs16.30
Rs16.30
Day's Low
Rs14.95
Rs14.95
Volume
896,636
896,636
Avg. Vol
348,435
348,435
52-wk High
Rs63.00
Rs63.00
52-wk Low
Rs14.25
Rs14.25
About
Sunstar Realty Development Limited is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in construction of other civil engineering projects. The Company is engaged in the development, sale and lease of residential, commercial, retail, industrial and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs4,122.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|236.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.