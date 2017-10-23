Spur Corporation Ltd (SURJ.J)
SURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,765.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
15.00 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
2,750.00
Open
2,750.00
Day's High
2,765.00
Day's Low
2,750.00
Volume
54,046
Avg. Vol
78,484
52-wk High
3,508.00
52-wk Low
2,675.00
About
Spur Corporation Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, carries on the business of franchisor in predominantly the family sit-down and quick service restaurant markets. The Company's segments include South Africa Manufacturing and distribution, South Africa Franchise-Spur, South Africa...
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R3,173.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|108.48
|Dividend:
|61.00
|Yield (%):
|4.51
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
