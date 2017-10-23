Edition:
India

Spur Corporation Ltd (SURJ.J)

SURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,765.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
2,750.00
Open
2,750.00
Day's High
2,765.00
Day's Low
2,750.00
Volume
54,046
Avg. Vol
78,484
52-wk High
3,508.00
52-wk Low
2,675.00

Chart for

About

Spur Corporation Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, carries on the business of franchisor in predominantly the family sit-down and quick service restaurant markets. The Company's segments include South Africa Manufacturing and distribution, South Africa Franchise-Spur, South Africa... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): R3,173.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.48
Dividend: 61.00
Yield (%): 4.51

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.