Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)

SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

316.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.20 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs322.75
Open
Rs325.50
Day's High
Rs325.95
Day's Low
Rs315.25
Volume
93,271
Avg. Vol
222,336
52-wk High
Rs330.80
52-wk Low
Rs165.15

Surya Roshni Limited is a manufacturing company with business interests in steel tubes and pipes, lighting, fans and appliances, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes. The Company offers Pipes & Tubes, CR Strips and Lighting Products. It operates in two segments: Steel and Lighting. The Steel segment is engaged in the production... (more)

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,787.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.83
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.32

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

BRIEF-Surya Roshni gets supply orders worth 486 mln rupees

* Says gets orders worth 486 million rupees for supply of LEDs luminaire ​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hdwTvB Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"

* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Surya Roshni June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 117.4 million rupees versus profit 129 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Lt

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Surya Roshni gets orders worth INR 455.8 mln from EESL

* Says gets orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights and LED bulbs amounting to INR 455.8 million from EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rH5oPe) Further company coverage:

19 Jun 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 18

May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&J Microns Pvt Ltd

18 May 2017
