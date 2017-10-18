Edition:
Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.55 (-3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs220.60
Open
Rs221.15
Day's High
Rs224.25
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Volume
426,171
Avg. Vol
390,080
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00

Suven Life Sciences Limited is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of bulk drugs and intermediaries. The Company's segments include Manufacturing (CRAMS), which develops and produces bulk drugs and intermediates under contract manufacturing services; Services (DDDSS),... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,152.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 127.28
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

