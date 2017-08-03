Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)
15.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.05 (-0.32%)
Rs15.40
Rs15.45
Rs15.60
Rs15.30
18,011,204
44,348,139
Rs22.25
Rs12.00
BRIEF-Indowind Energy wins arbitration claim against Suzlon Energy of 207.4 mln rupees
* Says wins arbitration claim against Suzlon Energy of INR 207.4 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wnZjFe Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy gets 50.40 MW order from Alfanar Energy
* Says co will execute entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide operation and maintenance services
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy approves allotment of 98.7 mln equity shares to FCCB holders
* Says approved allotment of 98.7 million equity shares to fccb holders Source text: http://bit.ly/2thlJa7 Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy posts March-qtr consol profit
* March quarter consol total income from operations 50 billion rupees
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy approves allotment of 73.2 mln shares
* Says approved allotment of 73.2 million shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2prJXAG) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy approves allotment of 13.6 mln shares to FCCB holders
* Says approved allotment of 13.6 million shares to fccb holders Source text: http://bit.ly/2oX6chx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy S111 120M 2.1MW wind turbine generator gets about 42 pct plant load factor
* Says S111 120M 2.1MW wind turbine generator achieves about 42% plant load factor Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qddolL) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Suzlon Energy allots 16.8 mln equity shares to FCCB holders
* Says allotment of 16.8 million equity shares to FCCB holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: