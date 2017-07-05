Edition:
India

Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)

SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

154.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
Rs157.85
Open
Rs158.75
Day's High
Rs166.00
Day's Low
Rs153.15
Volume
389,881
Avg. Vol
277,905
52-wk High
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs90.60

Chart for

About

Swan Energy Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of textile products. The Company's business segments include Textiles and Property Development/Others. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cotton and polyester textile products. The Company is also engaged... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs34,171.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 244.26
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 0.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about SWAN.NS

BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd

* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017
» More SWAN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates