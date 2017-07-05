Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)
SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
154.45INR
23 Oct 2017
154.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.40 (-2.15%)
Rs-3.40 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
Rs157.85
Rs157.85
Open
Rs158.75
Rs158.75
Day's High
Rs166.00
Rs166.00
Day's Low
Rs153.15
Rs153.15
Volume
389,881
389,881
Avg. Vol
277,905
277,905
52-wk High
Rs213.85
Rs213.85
52-wk Low
Rs90.60
Rs90.60
About
Swan Energy Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of textile products. The Company's business segments include Textiles and Property Development/Others. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cotton and polyester textile products. The Company is also engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,171.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|244.26
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Swan Energy buys 100 pct stake in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd
* Says co invests 100,000 rupees in Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd for purchase of 100 percent of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: