Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)
SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,985.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-38.95 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,024.85
Open
Rs2,007.20
Day's High
Rs2,028.00
Day's Low
Rs1,970.00
Volume
1,265
Avg. Vol
3,906
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00
About
Swaraj Engines Limited is engaged in manufacturing engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors, which is manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) at its Swaraj Division. The Company is also supplying high-technology engine components to SML Isuzu Ltd. for assembly of commercial vehicle engines. The Company's business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,099.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12.42
|Dividend:
|18.00
|Yield (%):
|0.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct
* June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year