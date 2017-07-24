Edition:
Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,985.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-38.95 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,024.85
Open
Rs2,007.20
Day's High
Rs2,028.00
Day's Low
Rs1,970.00
Volume
1,265
Avg. Vol
3,906
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00

Swaraj Engines Limited is engaged in manufacturing engines for fitment into Swaraj tractors, which is manufactured by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) at its Swaraj Division. The Company is also supplying high-technology engine components to SML Isuzu Ltd. for assembly of commercial vehicle engines. The Company's business... (more)

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,099.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12.42
Dividend: 18.00
Yield (%): 0.89

P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

BRIEF-Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct

* June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year

24 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates