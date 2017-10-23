El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)
SWDY.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
104.00EGP
23 Oct 2017
104.00EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.20 (-0.19%)
£-0.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
£104.20
£104.20
Open
£104.00
£104.00
Day's High
£105.00
£105.00
Day's Low
£103.75
£103.75
Volume
76,735
76,735
Avg. Vol
165,797
165,797
52-wk High
£114.50
£114.50
52-wk Low
£59.70
£59.70
About
El Sewedy Electric Company SAE, formerly known as El Sewedy Cables, is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in the manufacture of integrated cables and electric products. The Company operates through seven divisions, namely Wires and Cables, which offers power and special cables and winding wires; Electrical Products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£24,537.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|218.42
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|7.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09