Spectris PLC (SXS.L)
SXS.L on London Stock Exchange
2,492.00GBp
4:32pm IST
2,492.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,492.00
2,492.00
Open
2,491.00
2,491.00
Day's High
2,492.00
2,492.00
Day's Low
2,477.00
2,477.00
Volume
18,499
18,499
Avg. Vol
310,977
310,977
52-wk High
2,869.00
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00
1,954.00
About
Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,948.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.23
|Dividend:
|19.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million
Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 mln
Aug 30 Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Spectris sells Microscan business to Omron Corp for $157 mln
* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS MICROSCAN SYSTEMS, INC. BUSINESS TO OMRON CORPORATION FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $157 MILLION
BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman
* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM