Spectris PLC (SXS.L)

SXS.L on London Stock Exchange

2,492.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,492.00
Open
2,491.00
Day's High
2,492.00
Day's Low
2,477.00
Volume
18,499
Avg. Vol
310,977
52-wk High
2,869.00
52-wk Low
1,954.00

About

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,948.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 119.23
Dividend: 19.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about SXS.L

UK's Spectris divests U.S. barcoding business to Omron for $157 million

Spectris Plc sold its U.S.-based barcoding business to Omron Corp for $157 million in cash, the measuring instruments maker said on Wednesday.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman

* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM

17 May 2017
