Symrise AG (SY1G.DE)
SY1G.DE on Xetra
64.97EUR
23 Oct 2017
64.97EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.09 (+0.14%)
€0.09 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
€64.88
€64.88
Open
€64.91
€64.91
Day's High
€64.97
€64.97
Day's Low
€64.75
€64.75
Volume
4,880
4,880
Avg. Vol
242,013
242,013
52-wk High
€66.26
€66.26
52-wk Low
€53.87
€53.87
About
Symrise AG is a Germany-based supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials and functional ingredients, as well as sensorial and nutritional solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Flavor, Nutrition, as well as Scent and Care. The Flavor segment develops, produces and sells... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€8,200.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|129.81
|Dividend:
|0.85
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.