Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)
SYNTS.L on London Stock Exchange
478.30GBp
4:32pm IST
478.30GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.30 (+0.06%)
0.30 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
478.00
478.00
Open
484.90
484.90
Day's High
484.90
484.90
Day's Low
476.30
476.30
Volume
34,760
34,760
Avg. Vol
487,111
487,111
52-wk High
516.37
516.37
52-wk Low
339.60
339.60
About
Synthomer Plc is a specialty chemical company. The Company supplies aqueous polymers in various markets, including paper, carpet and foam, construction and coating, functional polymers, health and protection, specialties and other. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America and Asia and Rest of World. It offers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,672.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|339.88
|Dividend:
|3.70
|Yield (%):
|--