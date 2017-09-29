Edition:
Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE)

SZGG.DE on Xetra

42.42EUR
5:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.72 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
€41.71
Open
€41.66
Day's High
€42.69
Day's Low
€41.66
Volume
121,880
Avg. Vol
265,029
52-wk High
€42.83
52-wk Low
€27.05

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip... (more)

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,296.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.10
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.79

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

UPDATE 1-Salzgitter builds new line for automotive steel

* Salzgitter wants to focus on premium products (Adds industry context, analyst quote)

29 Sep 2017

Salzgitter builds new line to strengthen position in automotive

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German steelmaker Salzgitter will build a third hot-dip galvanising line to strengthen its position in premium steel for the automotive industry, it said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-German cartel office deepens steel investigation, searches firms

* Thyssenkrupp, Kloeckner say were not searched (Adds ArcelorMittal, German steel federation)

04 Sep 2017

Germany's Salzgitter has no plans to close U.S. factories: CEO in Die Welt

FRANKFURT German steelmaker Salzgitter is not planning to close factories in the United States, where it is suffering from import duties that were slapped on some of its products, the group's chief executive told a German newspaper.

31 Aug 2017

Germany's Salzgitter has no plans to close U.S. factories - CEO in Die Welt

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 German steelmaker Salzgitter is not planning to close factories in the United States, where it is suffering from import duties that were slapped on some of its products, the group's chief executive told a German newspaper.

31 Aug 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 24

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

24 Aug 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

FRANKFURT, July 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

28 Jul 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

FRANKFURT, July 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

18 Jul 2017

Volkswagen to supply Russia's GAZ with engines

FRANKFURT, June 16 Volkswagen has signed a deal to supply engines to GAZ group, securing jobs at its Salzgitter engine plant and adding to further projects in Russia announced on Thursday.

16 Jun 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.

01 Jun 2017
