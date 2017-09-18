BRIEF-Transalta says Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements * Transalta Corp - Balancing Pool provides notice to terminate Sundance Alberta power purchase arrangements

BRIEF-Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06 * Transalta reports second quarter 2017 results and revised 2017 outlook

BRIEF-Fortescue Metals to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe * Gave notice to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Transalta Corporation

BRIEF-Fortescue Metals updates on status of South Hedland power station * Refers to market release issued by Transalta Renewables on 28 July & various media reports relating to status of south Hedland power station

BRIEF-TransAlta adds Rona Ambrose to board * Transalta appoints the honourable rona ambrose to its board of directors

BRIEF-Transalta Corp comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation * Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation

BRIEF-TransAlta says will not exercise right to redeem currently outstanding Series C shares on June 30​ * Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem all/any part of currently outstanding cumulative redeemable rate reset Series C shares on June 30​