Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)
TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
16,164.00CZK
2:26pm IST
Change (% chg)
-187.00Kč (-1.14%)
Prev Close
16,351.00Kč
Open
16,599.00Kč
Day's High
16,599.00Kč
Day's Low
16,164.00Kč
Volume
650
Avg. Vol
798
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč
About
Philip Morris CR as is a Czech Republic based company active in the tobacco industry. The Company is engaged in the production, sale, distribution and marketing of tobacco products. Together with its subsidiary Philip Morris Slovakia sro, it produces, sells and distributes its products in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Kč32,243.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1.91
|Dividend:
|1,000.00
|Yield (%):
|5.94
Financials
BRIEF-Czech Philip Morris reports jump in H1 profit
* Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR says H1 consolidated revenues czk 5.8 billion and net income czk 1.6 billion, up 7 percent and 24.7 percent respectively