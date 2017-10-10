Edition:
Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

TAGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

203.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs204.60
Open
Rs205.50
Day's High
Rs207.45
Day's Low
Rs202.60
Volume
2,952,899
Avg. Vol
4,606,268
52-wk High
Rs220.20
52-wk Low
Rs114.25

About

Tata Global Beverages Limited is a beverage company engaged in the trading, production and distribution of tea, coffee and water. The Company's principal activities include processing and blending of tea, including manufacture of instant tea. The Company's segments include Tea, which is engaged in the cultivation, manufacture,... (more)

Beta: 1.52

Beta: 1.52
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs132,284.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 631.13
Dividend: 2.35
Yield (%): 1.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about TAGL.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

10 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent

** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

* Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals says board accepts offer for sale of 43.2 mln shares of Tata Global Beverages

* Board has accepted an offer from Tata Sons Limited for sale of 43.2 million equity shares of Tata Global Beverages Limited

12 Sep 2017

World Bank defends treatment of India tea pickers amid fears of exploitation

NEW DELHI, Sept 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World Bank group has defended the treatment of tea pickers at an Indian project it funds with the multinational Tata Global Beverages, dismissing criticism that thousands of workers were living in poor conditions.

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Tata Global Beverages June-qtr group consol profit up about 20 pct

* June quarter group consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

ADVISORY-Alert on Tata Global Beverages declaring dividend withdrawn

The alert on Tata Global Beverages Ltd declaring a dividend of 6 rupees per share is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed off a press release from Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, an unrelated firm.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uwb9xu) Further company coverage:

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages says not taken any decision on matters in news item about divesting stake

* Clarifies on news item, "Tata Global Beverages to divest stake in group's firms to parent".

12 Jul 2017
