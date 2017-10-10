RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9 (Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 09 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent ** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons * Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

BRIEF-Tata Chemicals says board accepts offer for sale of 43.2 mln shares of Tata Global Beverages * Board has accepted an offer from Tata Sons Limited for sale of 43.2 million equity shares of Tata Global Beverages Limited

World Bank defends treatment of India tea pickers amid fears of exploitation NEW DELHI, Sept 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The World Bank group has defended the treatment of tea pickers at an Indian project it funds with the multinational Tata Global Beverages, dismissing criticism that thousands of workers were living in poor conditions.

BRIEF-India's Tata Global Beverages June-qtr group consol profit up about 20 pct * June quarter group consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

ADVISORY-Alert on Tata Global Beverages declaring dividend withdrawn The alert on Tata Global Beverages Ltd declaring a dividend of 6 rupees per share is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed off a press release from Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, an unrelated firm.

ADVISORY-Alert on Tata Global Beverages declaring dividend withdrawn The alert on Tata Global Beverages Ltd declaring a dividend of 6 rupees per share is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed off a press release from Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, an unrelated firm.

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 4.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uwb9xu) Further company coverage: