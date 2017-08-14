Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)
TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.90INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.60 (+2.92%)
Rs4.60 (+2.92%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
TAKE Solutions Limited is engaged in computer programming, and consultancy and related activities. The Company provides a range of domain knowledge and technology-based solutions and services specifically in approximately two business verticals, such as Life Sciences and Supply Chain Management. The Company operates through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,517.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|133.24
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|0.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago