Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)
TALK.L on London Stock Exchange
204.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
204.30
Open
204.60
Day's High
206.40
Day's Low
202.70
Volume
1,421,326
Avg. Vol
1,682,266
52-wk High
220.00
52-wk Low
144.96
About
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services. TalkTalk... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,056.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|955.00
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|--