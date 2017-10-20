Edition:
India

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)

TALK.L on London Stock Exchange

204.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
204.30
Open
204.60
Day's High
206.40
Day's Low
202.70
Volume
1,421,326
Avg. Vol
1,682,266
52-wk High
220.00
52-wk Low
144.96

Chart for

About

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services. TalkTalk... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,056.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 955.00
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates