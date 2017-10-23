Edition:
Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.NS)

TAMdv.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

234.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.30 (-3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs241.50
Open
Rs241.15
Day's High
Rs241.30
Day's Low
Rs233.60
Volume
2,163,996
Avg. Vol
2,255,402
52-wk High
Rs364.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.80

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company's segments include...

Overall

Beta: 1.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,348,070.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,395.85
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 0.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about TAMdv.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

23 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 13)

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

13 Oct 2017

India's NSE index scales new peak

Oct 13 The broader NSE index touched a fresh high on Friday, after data showed inflation unexpectedly held steady in September, while Bharti Airtel surged on its deal to buy the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Motors seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between TML Drivelines and co

* Seeks shareholders' nod for for proposed scheme of merger and arrangement between tml drivelines limited and co, as per NCLT directive Source text - http://bit.ly/2i70zuz Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct‍​

* Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​

10 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac

05 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra matches Tata Motors's bid for supply of e-vehicles to EESL - Mint

05 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4

Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-SREI Equipment Finance, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​

* Says co, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles‍​‍​

04 Oct 2017

Sensex rises for third session; Tata Motors surges

Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.

03 Oct 2017
