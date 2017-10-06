BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv * Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms Source text - http://bit.ly/2fW0sl7 Further company coverage:

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28 Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (

BRIEF-Tata Communications says will not have stake in co in which surplus land is to be demerged * Clarifies on news item "DoT, Tata Communications close to sealing deal to hive off, monetise land parcel"

BRIEF-Tata Communications appoints Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas * Says appointed Bob Laskey as regional head of Americas

BUZZ-India's Tata Communications jumps on strong EBITDA growth ** Shares of Tata Communications Ltd jumped as much as 4.6 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since June 9

BRIEF-Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct * June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees

BRIEF-Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service * Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises' hybrid cloud adoption

MEDIA-India's Tata Communications plans to launch 50 mln IoT devices by 2022 - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco partners with Tata Communications * Co and Tata Communications sign agreement to expand reach of their global connectivity and data centre solutions for customers