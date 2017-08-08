Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)
TATGD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
5.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01TL (+0.19%)
0.01TL (+0.19%)
Prev Close
5.39TL
5.39TL
Open
5.40TL
5.40TL
Day's High
5.42TL
5.42TL
Day's Low
5.35TL
5.35TL
Volume
2,383,552
2,383,552
Avg. Vol
2,107,959
2,107,959
52-wk High
8.42TL
8.42TL
52-wk Low
5.00TL
5.00TL
About
Tat Gida Sanayi AS, formerly Tat Konserve Sanayii AS (TAT), is a Turkey-based food processing company. The Company has synergies between the trademarks with SEK and Pastavilla. SEK is engaged in the production of milk and dairy products and Pastavilla is engaged in the production of pasta, semolina, durum clear flour and batter... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL726.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|136.00
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|3.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Tat Gida Q2 net profit drops to 9.2 million lira
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 250.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 249.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO