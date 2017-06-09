TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)
TAVHL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
18.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
18.42TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.05TL (+0.27%)
0.05TL (+0.27%)
Prev Close
18.37TL
18.37TL
Open
18.43TL
18.43TL
Day's High
18.69TL
18.69TL
Day's Low
18.24TL
18.24TL
Volume
4,895,403
4,895,403
Avg. Vol
1,520,163
1,520,163
52-wk High
21.82TL
21.82TL
52-wk Low
12.10TL
12.10TL
About
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAV) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the development, construction and management of airports, aircraft sheds, duty free shops, hotels, cafes and restaurants as well as passenger lounges. It operates in five main segments: Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty-free Shop Operations,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL6,348.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|363.28
|Dividend:
|0.68
|Yield (%):
|3.95
Financials
ADP to buy additional stake in Turkey's TAV for $160 million
French airport operator ADP said on Friday it plans to increase its stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Airports to 46 percent.