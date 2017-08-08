TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)
TCAPI.L on London Stock Exchange
535.50GBp
4:20pm IST
535.50GBp
4:20pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-0.65%)
-3.50 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
539.00
539.00
Open
538.50
538.50
Day's High
538.50
538.50
Day's Low
534.00
534.00
Volume
77,787
77,787
Avg. Vol
1,666,055
1,666,055
52-wk High
541.50
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90
345.90
About
TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks. It operates in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,992.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|554.13
|Dividend:
|5.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
UPDATE 1-UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.
UK's TP ICAP reports H1 underlying profit up 23 pct
Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.
BRIEF-TP ICAP first-half profit rises
* HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £71M (2016: £86M PRO FORMA, £35M REPORTED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-TP ICAP says completes 270 million pounds bulk annuity deal
* Says strengthens balance sheet with 270 million pounds bulk annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)