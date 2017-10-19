French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19 Oct 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Aerospace and defence group Thales keeps targets as Q3 sales dip PARIS, Oct 19 French aerospace and defence technology group Thales reported a dip in third-quarter sales compared to a year earlier, yet nevertheless kept its financial goals due to positive market trends and solid orders.

France, Italy strike deal on STX France shipyards PARIS France and Italy agreed a deal on Wednesday giving Italy's Fincantieri effective control over French shipbuilding firm STX France under shared ownership and strict conditions, ending a dispute that had soured bilateral relations.

BRIEF-Thales CEO says unfazed by United Tech-Rockwell deal * Thales CEO says United Tech-Rockwell Collins deal "doesn't change" anything for Thales, we are "sufficiently diversified" to withstand such moves Further company coverage: (Reporting y Paris Newsroom)