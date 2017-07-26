Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)
TCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
2.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Technicolor SA is engaged in the development of technologies, and the supply of digital production (visual effects and animation), video and sound postproduction and distribution solutions and services for a range of content creators, pay-television operators, and over-the-top (OTT) and network service providers. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Technicolor blames rising chip prices as loss widens
July 26 French media and entertainment group Technicolor reported a net loss of 106 million euros ($124 mln) in the first half of 2017, double its loss a year earlier, blaming rising memory chip prices.
BRIEF-Technicolor announces H1 2017 revenues at eur 2.15 billion euros
* NET INCOME WAS A LOSS OF EUR 106 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO A LOSS OF 54 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017
UPDATE 1-Technicolor cuts profit guidance on rising memory chip prices
June 29 French media and entertainment group Technicolor cut its full-year core earnings forecast on Thursday as rising memory chip costs hit its Connected Home business, the company's third profit warning this year.
BRIEF-Technicolor Q1 revenues down year-over-year
* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of 460 million euros ($501.58 million) to 520 million euros