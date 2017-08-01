Edition:
TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)

TCIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

564.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.85 (-3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs583.75
Open
Rs576.10
Day's High
Rs597.00
Day's Low
Rs551.50
Volume
45,084
Avg. Vol
32,790
52-wk High
Rs667.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50

TCI Express Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering transport, storage, warehousing and support services for transportation. The Company is engaged in express distribution and offers a single window door-to-door solution to customers. It offers express solutions with over 3,000 pick-up and approximately 13,000... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs19,008.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.29
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.32

Latest News about TCIE.NS

BRIEF-India's TCI Express June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 121.2 million rupees versus 69.5 million rupees year ago

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's TCI Express posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter net profit 122.5 million rupees versus loss 142,000 rupees year ago

23 May 2017
