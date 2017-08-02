Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)
TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.60
Open
Rs281.90
Day's High
Rs286.75
Day's Low
Rs275.15
Volume
110,857
Avg. Vol
78,883
52-wk High
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
About
Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) is an integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. The Company's segments include Freight Division, Supply Chain Solutions Division, Seaways Division, Energy Division and Global Division. It offers multimodal transportation solutions. Its divisions include TCI Freight... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,668.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.58
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.41
Financials
BRIEF-Transport Corp of India approves transfer of cold chain business into separate division
* Says approves transfer of cold chain business into a separate division named as 'cold chain division' Source text - http://bit.ly/2uVgNLn Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India June-qtr net profit rises
* June quarter net profit 176.2 million rupees versus profit of 151.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 185.4 million rupees versus profit 251.9 million rupees year ago