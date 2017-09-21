Edition:
India

Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$26.51
Open
$26.49
Day's High
$26.61
Day's Low
$26.40
Volume
37,683
Avg. Vol
109,579
52-wk High
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18

Chart for

About

Transcontinental Inc. is a printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,065.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.56
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 3.00

Financials

Latest News about TCLa.TO

BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord

* Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental announces ‍departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board ​

* Announces ‍departure of André Tremblay and appointment of Yves Leduc to corporation's board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65

* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications

* Co's media sector, TC media, announced sale of its two Drummondville-based publications

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TC Media sells six of its publications

* TC Media sells six of its publications: Le Journal Saint-Francois, Le Soleil De Chateauguay, Brossard Eclair, Le Courrier Du Sud, L'information D'affaires Rive-Sud, and Le Reflet

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60

* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

08 Jun 2017
» More TCLa.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates