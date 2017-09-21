BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord * Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Transcontinental announces ‍departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board ​ * Announces ‍departure of André Tremblay and appointment of Yves Leduc to corporation's board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65 * Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications * Co's media sector, TC media, announced sale of its two Drummondville-based publications

BRIEF-TC Media sells six of its publications * TC Media sells six of its publications: Le Journal Saint-Francois, Le Soleil De Chateauguay, Brossard Eclair, Le Courrier Du Sud, L'information D'affaires Rive-Sud, and Le Reflet