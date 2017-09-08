Edition:
Transaction Capital Ltd (TCPJ.J)

TCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,494.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
1,490.00
Open
1,468.00
Day's High
1,500.00
Day's Low
1,468.00
Volume
51,655
Avg. Vol
229,041
52-wk High
1,600.00
52-wk Low
1,226.00

Transaction Capital Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company operates as a non-deposit taking financial services company. The Company's segments include SA Taxi, Transaction Capital Risk Services, and Group executive office. The Company operates in two principal areas: SA Taxi and Transaction... (more)

Beta: 0.17
Market Cap(Mil.): R9,152.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 610.15
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 2.20

BRIEF-Transaction Capital says chairman of audit committee steps down​

* ‍RABOIJANE (MOSES) KGOSANA HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF AUDIT, RISK AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE​

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Transaction Capital HY core HEPS up 17 pct

* Interim dividend per share 15.0 cents, up 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

24 May 2017
