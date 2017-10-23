Edition:
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)

TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,587.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs2,583.90
Open
Rs2,584.00
Day's High
Rs2,629.00
Day's Low
Rs2,547.45
Volume
943,044
Avg. Vol
929,968
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90

About

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) is engaged in providing information technology (IT) services, digital and business solutions. The Company's segments include banking, finance and insurance services (BFSI); manufacturing; retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG); telecom, media and entertainment, and others.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about TCS.NS

BRIEF-TCS implements project to migrate Malaysia Airlines’ data center to hybrid-cloud mode‍​

* Tata Consultancy Services - implementation of transformation project to migrate Malaysia Airlines’ data center to a hybrid-cloud mode‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yI14kK) Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's TCS hits over 4-month high after Q2 results

** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) rise as much as 2.4 pct to 2,608.95 rupees, their highest since June 7

13 Oct 2017

Tata Consultancy Services positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services

MUMBAI/BENGALURU India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services

MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 12 India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​

12 Oct 2017

Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit

Oct 12 India's biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a two percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.

12 Oct 2017

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Oct 6 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 12-Oct-2017 AMC TCS.NS Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Q2 2018 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS

06 Oct 2017

U.S. jury cuts damages in TCS-Epic trade secrets lawsuit

MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said on Sunday a U.S. jury had more than halved to $420 million the damages it has to pay to medical software company Epic Systems in a trade secrets lawsuit.

01 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's TCS unit Diligenta partners with Scottish Widows for policy administration services

* Says ‍Scottish Widows partners with co's unit Diligenta to offer policy administration services Source text: http://bit.ly/2hvgb76 Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform

* Says TCS partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2wLDtNy Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017
