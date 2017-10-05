Factbox: Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU Global banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the country's planned exit from the European Union.

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares * Entered into agreements with two-third party sellers to repurchase common shares through daily purchases

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank amends normal course issuer bid * The Toronto-Dominion Bank amends its normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to an additional 20 million of its common shares

BRIEF-Td Canada Trust announces change to prime lending rate * Toronto-Dominion Bank - ‍increased its prime lending rate by 25 basis points to 3.2 per cent, effective September 7, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank Group reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.46 * Toronto-Dominion Bank qtrly Canadian retail net income was $1,725 million, an increase of 14% from Q3 last year

BRIEF-TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A. * TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A.

BRIEF-TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's third quarter earnings * Toronto-Dominion bank - ‍expects TD Ameritrade's Q3 earnings to translate into about CDN $122 million equity in net income of investment in TD Ameritrade for Q3​

BRIEF-TD BANK group to issue NVCC preferred shares * Td Bank Group - entered agreement with group of underwriters to issue, on a bought deal basis, 12 million series 16 shares at price of $25.00 per share

BRIEF-TD Bank CFO "pleased" by cooling of Toronto housing market * Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)