Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)

TDG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.57CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.57
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
709,453
52-wk High
$3.77
52-wk Low
$1.52

About

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.92
Market Cap(Mil.): $484.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 273.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about TDG.TO

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces normal course issuer bid

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - ‍bid will commence on September 28, 2017 and terminate on earlier of september 27, 2018​

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling acquires rig technology provider RigMinder

* Trinidad Drilling announces strategic acquisition of RigMinder, a global provider of rig technology

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02

* Trinidad Drilling reports second quarter 2017 results; improving industry conditions drive increased year-over-year activity

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05

* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln

* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million

02 May 2017

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of COO

* Says Adrian Lachance will assume expanded role of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates