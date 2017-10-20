Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)
TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,839.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
1,839.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.27%)
5.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
1,834.00
1,834.00
Open
1,850.00
1,850.00
Day's High
1,875.00
1,875.00
Day's Low
1,800.00
1,800.00
Volume
50,580
50,580
Avg. Vol
37,780
37,780
52-wk High
2,599.00
2,599.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00
1,601.00
About
Tradehold Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's principal business consists of over 95% interest in the property-owning and serviced office business Moorgarth group of companies; approximately 70% interest in asset-backed, short-term lender Reward, based in the United Kingdom; over 100% holding in financial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R4,641.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|247.17
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|6.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|22.24
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|22.29
|14.09
BRIEF-Tradehold sees HY NAV per share between 25.5-40.5 pct higher
* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 25.5 PCT AND 40.5 PCT
BRIEF-Tradehold restructures to list financial services interests separately
* TRADEHOLD RESTRUCTURES TO LIST FINANCIAL SERVICES INTERESTS SEPARATELY
BRIEF-Tradehold to restructure non-property business
* TAKEN FIRST STEP OF SERIES OF DEALS TO GIVE EFFECT TO REORGANISATION OF GROUP THROUGH SEPARATION OF NON-PROPERTY INTERESTS
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.