Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)
110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
$-2.30 (-2.04%)
$112.80
$112.00
$114.20
$110.00
149,667
140,037
$114.20
$53.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$51,754.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|466.89
|Dividend:
|1.34
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision
BUENOS AIRES Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.
Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.
Exclusive: Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves
BUENOS AIRES Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA will have to return broadcast airwaves spectrum to the Argentine government if a proposed merger between the two companies is to be approved, a source with the country's Enacom communications regulator told Reuters on Friday.
Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge amid telecoms reform
BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Telefonica Moviles SA (TEL2.LM)
|--
|--
|Claro Comunicaciones SA (TLX.SN)
|--
|--
|Global Crossing Ltd (GLBC.OQ)
|--
|--
|Telefonica de Argentina SA (TEA2.MZA)
|--
|--
|Telefonica de Argentina SA (TEA2.BA)
|--
|--