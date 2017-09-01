Edition:
Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.30 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
$112.80
Open
$112.00
Day's High
$114.20
Day's Low
$110.00
Volume
149,667
Avg. Vol
140,037
52-wk High
$114.20
52-wk Low
$53.00

About

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company's segments include Fixed Telecommunications... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): $51,754.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 466.89
Dividend: 1.34
Yield (%): 1.70

Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision

BUENOS AIRES Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.

01 Sep 2017

Exclusive: Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves

BUENOS AIRES Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA will have to return broadcast airwaves spectrum to the Argentine government if a proposed merger between the two companies is to be approved, a source with the country's Enacom communications regulator told Reuters on Friday.

08 Jul 2017

Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge amid telecoms reform

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.

02 Jul 2017
