Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)

TECKb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.88 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
$27.80
Open
$28.02
Day's High
$28.89
Day's Low
$28.02
Volume
2,061,049
Avg. Vol
2,348,545
52-wk High
$35.67
52-wk Low
$19.27

Chart for

About

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company's activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): $13,263.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 578.28
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 0.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about TECKb.TO

BRIEF-Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program

* Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Teck increases production guidance for its Red Dog operation

* Teck increases Red Dog production guidance and updates exploration results in the Red Dog district

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Teck Resources says co, Metis Local 1909 sign project agreement

* Signing of a participation agreement for Teck's proposed frontier oil sands project​

15 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Miner Teck raises 3rd-qtr coal sales volume forecast

Sept 6 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd on Wednesday raised its forecast for sales volumes of its steelmaking coal in the third quarter, and also said it expects to realize an average price of around $158 to $163 a tonne.

07 Sep 2017

Teck expects lower steelmaking coal prices in Q3

Sept 6 Teck Resources Ltd said it expected lower average realized prices on the sale of steelmaking coal for the third quarter.

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Teck updates steelmaking coal guidance

* Teck Resources Ltd - ‍Teck expects to realize an average price, for all tonnes sold in quarter, of approximately us$158 to $163 per tonne​

06 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials lead retreat, Teck slumps

TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as investors pulled back amid tensions over North Korea's nuclear program and as another hurricane threatened the southern United States.

06 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Canadian miner Teck slumps as China's CIC fund sells partial stake

VANCOUVER, Sept 5 A unit of Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), a cornerstone shareholder of Teck Resources Ltd, has sold around 41.5 percent of its stake in the Canadian miner, Teck said on Tuesday, sending its shares tumbling.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Teck Resources says China Investment Corp's unit sold 42 million Class B subordinate voting shares of Teck

* Teck Resources - ‍China Investment Corp advised that Unit Fullbloom Investment Corp sold in private transaction 42 million Class B subordinate voting shares

05 Sep 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
BHP Billiton Limited (BHP.AX) $26.58 -0.09
Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) $14.83 +0.02
Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N) $43.13 -0.16
Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde SAA (CVE.LM) $29.55 +1.95
Getty Copper Inc. (GTC.V) $0.03 0.00
Augusta Resource Corp. (AZC.TO) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates