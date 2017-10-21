Edition:
Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

TEF.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

8.84EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€8.86
Open
€8.88
Day's High
€8.92
Day's Low
€8.81
Volume
8,138,729
Avg. Vol
12,540,252
52-wk High
€10.63
52-wk Low
€7.61

Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom... (more)

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): €46,734.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,192.13
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 8.10

Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico

Experimental communications balloons provided by Alphabet Inc in collaboration with AT&T Inc will allow some of the carrier's customers in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico to send texts and access critical information on the internet, Alphabet said on Friday.

21 Oct 2017

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica hikes capital 3 pct to convert bonds into shares

* Says has issued 154,326,696 new shares representing 2.9723 pct of its share capital in order to attend conversion of bonds into shares

20 Sep 2017

Facing spectrum payments, Telefonica lobbies Mexico for a discount

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms giant which has long struggled to gain traction in Mexico, is appealing to Mexican officials for a discount on spectrum payments coming due next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

08 Sep 2017

Telefonica's Colombian unit to raise 1.8 billion euros to repay debt, fine

MADRID Telefonica's Colombian division plans to raise about 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce debt and pay a fine linked to a local dispute, the Spanish telecoms company said on Wednesday.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Telefonica to subscribe to ColTel's capital increase to settle PARAPAT debt

* SAYS COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES (COLTEL) TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ABOUT 1.37 BILLION EUROS TO PAY DEBT

30 Aug 2017

O2 – and Britain – are losers in 5G spectrum fight

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A high-stakes legal fight is brewing in the esoteric world of mobile-spectrum licensing. Telefonica’s O2 has much to lose, as do British consumers waiting for ultra-fast 5G internet.

21 Aug 2017
