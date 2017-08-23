Edition:
India

TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)

TEGG.DE on Xetra

14.57EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€14.62
Open
€14.64
Day's High
€14.64
Day's Low
€14.51
Volume
108,094
Avg. Vol
324,742
52-wk High
€14.90
52-wk Low
€11.09

Chart for

About

TAG Immobilien AG is a Germany-based real estate company that focuses on the acquisition, development and management of residential real estate. The geographical focus is on northern and eastern Germany, such as the metropolitan areas of Hamburg and Berlin, as well as on the Salzgitter and Thuringia/Saxony regions and North... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,080.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 146.50
Dividend: 0.57
Yield (%): 4.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about TEGG.DE

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien successfully places EUR 262 mln convertible bonds

* DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG TODAY SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 262 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien issues 277 mln eur convertible bond

* dgap-adhoc: tag immobilien ag to issue convertible bonds and simultaneously invite holders of its eur 310 million 5.125% outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2018 (isin: xs0954227210) to offer their notes for purchase for cash

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter

* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions

04 May 2017
» More TEGG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates