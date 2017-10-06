MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO * Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whtDl6) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much as 7.3 pct to 413.90 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25, 2016

10:00 am: Cochin Shipyard IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate c

Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct * June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs; Reliance Communications falls India's benchmark BSE Sensex edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications .