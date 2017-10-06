Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)
MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint
BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO
BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra jumps on Q1 profit beat
** Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much as 7.3 pct to 413.90 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25, 2016
Morning News Call - India, August 1
Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates
Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.
UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates
India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct
Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs; Reliance Communications falls
India's benchmark BSE Sensex edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications .
Indian shares ease from record highs; Reliance Comm hits life low
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.