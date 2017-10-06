Edition:
Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

TEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

463.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.75 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs458.35
Open
Rs457.00
Day's High
Rs465.00
Day's Low
Rs453.70
Volume
1,319,264
Avg. Vol
2,023,807
52-wk High
Rs515.25
52-wk Low
Rs356.65

About

Tech Mahindra Limited is engaged in the business of computer programming, consultancy and related services. The Company's segments include Information Technology (IT) Services and Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO). The Company operates in various sectors, including telecom business and enterprise solutions business.

No analyst recommendations are available.
Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about TEML.NS

MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO

* Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whtDl6) Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra jumps on Q1 profit beat

** Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much as 7.3 pct to 413.90 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25, 2016

01 Aug 2017

Morning News Call - India, August 1

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08012017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Cochin Shipyard IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate c

01 Aug 2017

Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates

Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.

31 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates

July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.

31 Jul 2017

India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates

July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct

* June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

31 Jul 2017

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs; Reliance Communications falls

India's benchmark BSE Sensex edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session as consumer goods stocks gained, but broader advances were capped by falls in companies that posted weak results such as Reliance Communications .

29 May 2017

Indian shares ease from record highs; Reliance Comm hits life low

May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.

29 May 2017
