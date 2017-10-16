Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)
99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.10 (+0.10%)
Rs99.30
Rs100.25
Rs101.25
Rs98.15
470,174
736,495
Rs117.85
Rs83.25
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,673.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|219.60
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
BRIEF-India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering posts Sept qtr loss
* Sept quarter net loss 83 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering posts June-qtr net loss after tax
* June quarter net loss after tax 86.5 million rupees versus profit of 65.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Texmaco Rail & Engineering signs MoU with Israel's Lesico Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Adventz signs $2-bn MoU for Israel light rail"
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 27
Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 23 & 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd. ST Non-FB B
BRIEF-India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 59.3 million rupees versus 196.2 million rupees year ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 16
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- -------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries ST Bk Fac