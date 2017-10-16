Edition:
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)

TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs99.30
Open
Rs100.25
Day's High
Rs101.25
Day's Low
Rs98.15
Volume
470,174
Avg. Vol
736,495
52-wk High
Rs117.85
52-wk Low
Rs83.25

Chart for

About

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited is an engineering and infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in offering rolling stock and steel castings. Its segments include Heavy Engineering Division, Steel Foundry Division, EPC segment and Others. It manufactures railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,673.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 219.60
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 0.24

Financials

Latest News about TEXA.NS

BRIEF-India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering posts Sept qtr loss

* Sept quarter net loss 83 million rupees versus profit 182.2 million rupees year ago

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering posts June-qtr net loss after tax

* June quarter net loss after tax 86.5 million rupees versus profit of 65.6 million rupees year ago

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Texmaco Rail & Engineering signs MoU with Israel's Lesico Ltd

* Clarifies on news item "Adventz signs $2-bn MoU for Israel light rail"

05 Jul 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 27

Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 23 & 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd. ST Non-FB B

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Texmaco Rail & Engineering March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 59.3 million rupees versus 196.2 million rupees year ago

22 May 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 16

May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- -------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Pipe Industries ST Bk Fac

16 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates