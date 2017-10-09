BRIEF-Foschini Group names Deloitte & Touche as external auditors * ‍DELOITTE & TOUCHE HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS COMPANY'S EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, REPLACING KPMG INC​

BRIEF-Foschini Group announces bookbuild offering to raise up to 2 bln rand * SAYS LAUNCH OF PLACING OF NEW TFG ORDINARY SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO RAISE UP TO R2 BILLION

South African retailer TFG to fight credit regulator on club fees JOHANNESBURG, July 4 South African clothing retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) will oppose allegations by the country's credit regulator that it broke credit rules by selling club memberships to customers, the company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Foschini's unit referred to National Consumer Tribunal * Unit Foschini Retail has been referred to National Consumer Tribunal for allegedly being in breach of National Credit Act